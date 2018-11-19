Mexican residents protest migrants
by Harvest Prude
Posted 11/19/18, 12:23 pm
Residents in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday protested the arrival of approximately 3,000 Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States. While other Mexican cities have given the migrant caravan a warm reception, protesters in Tijuana hurled insults, rocks, and even punches at the migrants. Tijuana residents waved Mexican flags and chanted, “Out! Out!” They accused the migrants of being a danger to the city, calling the caravan an “invasion.”
The migrants, who set out more than a month ago from Honduras, are likely to wait several months in Tijuana for U.S. authorities to process their asylum applications. The United States processes about 100 asylum claims a day at the Tijuana crossing into California. In the meantime, migrants are taking shelter in a converted gym and recreation center and the Mexican government has flown in food and blankets.
Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum said the city was ill-prepared to handle the arrival of the migrants and a protracted stay. U.S. President Donald Trump amplified Gastelum’s concerns, tweeting, “Likewise, the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it.”
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 11/19/2018 08:11 pm
Isn't that a bit like the pot calling the kettle black?
They are protesting people entering their area illegally and making it dangerous for Mexico.
Totally unlike Mexicans entering the U.S. illegally by the millions for years. And now demanding to be allowed to stay because they were able to avoid getting caught.
Laura WPosted: Mon, 11/19/2018 08:28 pm
Um, except that the people who are protesting in Mexico are still in Mexico. They didn't come to the US illegally, at least not right now.