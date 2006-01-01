MeToo marches on

The court of public opinion pronounced Harvey Weinstein guilty of sexual abuse in a matter of days last year, but the criminal justice system moves much more slowly. This week, however, the case against the disgraced movie mogul took a significant step forward when a New York judge upheld a grand jury’s indictment.

Weinstein, 66, is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in a hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped a separate charge that Weinstein forced a woman to perform oral sex on him. That case was compromised by evidence that a detective might have urged a witness to keep quiet with information that could have cast doubt on the alleged victim’s accusations.

Weinstein’s lawyers argued the detective’s actions “irreparably tainted” the case. They also said the grand jury that indicted Weinstein should have been shown emails he exchanged with his two accusers after the alleged attacks that could show the encounters were consensual.

Weinstein, 66, has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

“This court has found the grand jury presentation to be legally sufficient to support the charges and that the proceedings were properly conducted,” Judge James Burke said in a six-page opinion detailing his decision Thursday. #MeToo supporters watched the motion closely and breathed a collective sigh of relief after Thursday’s hearing. About half a dozen women, including actresses Amber Tamblyn and Marisa Tomei, showed up to court wearing T-shirts from the anti-abuse organization Time’s Up.

“Today, here in New York, we saw the first steps towards justice,” Time’s Up President Lisa Borders said after the judge’s ruling. “Frankly, we are relieved that Harvey Weinstein failed in his efforts to avoid accountability for his actions.”

The case is likely headed to trial now, with pre-trial motions scheduled to begin in early March. Weinstein’s lawyers have indicated that part of their defense will include a witness who will say Weinstein and the woman accusing him of rape had been having a consensual sexual relationship for a while. The lawyers also have emails from his movie studio’s servers they say showed Weinstein had friendly, consensual relationships with both women.

Weinstein’s trial will be a crucial moment not just for past sexual assault victims but also for future ones. When women wonder whether it is worth it to report their abusers to police and cooperate with lengthy investigations, they will look to the outcome of the Weinstein criminal trial.