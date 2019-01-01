Methodists vote to uphold Biblical sexuality
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 2/27/19, 10:31 am
The United Methodist Church on Tuesday voted at its international conference in St. Louis, Mo., to apply its standards on Biblical marriage and sexuality more consistently throughout the denomination. The proposal, called the “Traditional Plan,” calls for better enforcement of existing church rules barring Methodist ministers from officiating same-sex weddings or being openly homosexual. In a separate motion the same day, the General Conference rejected a proposal that would have removed language from the United Methodist Book of Discipline saying that same-sex marriage is incompatible with Christianity and left decisions about marriage and ordination up to regional and local churches. The so-called “One Church Plan” had been a bid to avoid a denominational split.
Forty-three percent of the delegates attending the General Conference were from outside the United States, mostly from Africa, and they overwhelmingly upheld a traditional stance on marriage and sexuality. “We Africans are not children in need of Western enlightenment when it comes to the church’s sexual ethics,” the Rev. Jerry Kulah, dean at a Methodist theology school in Liberia, said in a speech over the weekend. “We stand with the global church, not a culturally liberal church elite in the U.S.”
The United Methodist Church, which has more than 12 million members worldwide and nearly 7 million in the United States, making it the second-largest denomination in the country, likely faces a fracture after the decision and will take up the question of how to handle liberal congregations that choose to leave at a later date.
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 02/27/2019 12:52 pm
I'm glad the UMC made this decision, but the sad part for me is to think about the minority's a) low view of Scripture, and b) how confused the minority is regarding their identity in their sexuality vs in Christ.
A) The minority has such a low view (esteem and respect) of Scripture that they're carving out what the Bible clearly says about homosexuality and sexual immorality and ignoring it. Because they know better (supposedly.)
B) If their identity was in Christ, they would realize that they need to conform to scripture, and instead they're wanting to carve out Scripture so their identity can remain in their sexuality. I genuinely believe the minority are Christians, but they have bad theology and their hearts and minds are in the wrong place.
Last point: The majority aren't simply rejecting sinners. They're rejecting non-confessing, unrepentant sinners with bad theology. Big difference.
GMRPosted: Wed, 02/27/2019 03:13 pm
I too am praising God for the decision made in St. Louis regarding the controversial vote. The traditional Biblical view of marriage between one man and one woman has been upheld. Openly practicing homosexuals will not be qualified to serve in leadership positions. At last, there is a much clearer delineation between what the unbelieving world promotes and what orthodox Christ followers have believed for Centuries. It is right to look, sound, and act differently than the world. Let us prayerfully support the Biblical majority in the UMC and lovingly point the confused minority to The One Who authored the Scriptures and has the power to renew yielded minds.