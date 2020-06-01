Methodists plan church split

United Methodist Church leaders from around the world have revealed plans to resolve disagreements over same-sex marriage and homosexual clergy by splitting the church and forming a new denomination. The proposal announced on Friday outlines an amicable divorce after delegates in St. Louis last year voted 438-384 to uphold Biblical marriage.

What’s the plan? A 16-member panel began working with a mediator in October and signed off on the plan last month to create a separate “traditionalist Methodist” denomination for conservative, Biblically faithful churches. The new denomination would receive $25 million and member churches would retain their assets. The next step could come at the UMC General Conference in May.

