Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Justice Department picked up 20 Republican votes on Wednesday. The Senate voted to confirm Judge Merrick Garland as U.S. attorney general.

Have any other confirmations gone through? The chamber voted 66-34 to approve Marcia Fudge as head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. She has represented parts of Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, in the House since 2008. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said earlier that he intended to support both Fudge’s and Garland’s confirmations. North Carolina regulator Michael Regan could also face a confirmation vote for head of the Environmental Protection Agency soon.

