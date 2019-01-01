Medicare, Social Security going broke, feds warn
by Kent Covington
Posted 4/24/19, 11:18 am
As talk of government-run healthcare gains steam on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, a new report warned Monday that Medicare and Social Security could soon be insolvent. The annual report by the Social Security Board of Trustees said Medicare is on track for insolvency within the next seven years and Social Security will run dry within the next 16 years. Ahead of next year’s election, President Donald Trump has declared cuts to those programs off-limits. Many Democratic White House contenders say they want to expand Medicare benefits. The two programs combined account for almost half the nation’s federal spending, and costs are continuing to rise. Monday’s report urges lawmakers to “take action sooner rather than later to address these shortfalls.”
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 01:26 pm
Medicare and Social Security insolvency, the national debt/deficit, and in general government (over)spending is a great concern of mine--very distressing. I want to make wise financial choices and investments.
A friend of mine says all of this is "funny money" and has no real meaning, significance, or relevance.
I'm curious what other WORLD readers think.
Wayne52Posted: Wed, 04/24/2019 02:32 pm
In 2010 the Bowles Simpson Commission made well-thoughtout recommendations to bring fiscal prudence to government spending. Because it would have resulted in political pain to implement Congress ignored it. Years ago political leaders actually cared about the decisions they made and how it affected the country. That has steadily eroded, and continues to do so. Now politicians care only about self interest and the good of their political party. They give lip service to the pressing problems of our country and are quick to lay blame on the opposing party, but coming together to take meaningful action, even in the face of clear fiscal dangers, is never given serious consideration. The national debt is out of control and entitlement programs are rapidly pushing the country over the fiscal cliff. If in 2020 the freebie bent of particularly the younger generation wins out we as a country are done. I am so thankful that my hope is not in this world!
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 02:48 pm
Good thoughts. I agree. Amen to your last sentence. : )
Big JimPosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 03:04 pm
How did people make it in the years before Social Security/Medicare? For a long time this country chugged along just fine without all this government assistance (really wealth redistribution since the gov't is just taking from taxpayers and giving to certain citizens ... minus the "processing" fees). Maybe we should go back to that prior system.
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 03:33 pm
That or privatize it all. Determine a cash value, give it back to citizens, and say "You're on your own."
Alan RPosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 05:40 pm
Very well put Wayne. Constructive resolution will only result if greater political pain is applied to congress if they don't deal with it. That is, anyone up for reelection next time should NOT get your vote unless congress passes constructive legislation BEFORE the election.
news2mePosted: Wed, 04/24/2019 05:42 pm
The only money we seem to have is for foreign gov'ts. The DC swamp spent all the money for the needs of our country long ago. Did we not just give money to more foreign countries. We have lots of money for people who break the law, sanctuary cities. And no money for security. NO you can't have a gun to protect yourself!
Regarding SS and Medicare. They took money all of my working life. Now that I am eligible for SS and Medicare they have a monthly charge for Medicare, which just went up, and then a deductible which will probably go up. They don't pay for much, like blood tests they say you should get. You also have to pay income taxes on SS. My SS is based on the amount I made back in 1990. Could you currently live on a job that pays what they paid me in 1990?
All the gov'ts charge taxes and fees for everything. We have county, city and state taxes added to our u.s. gov't.
Watching France implode because they want more is just about where the u.s. is now. Probably one of the reasons GB can't cut loose from the EU. They need their money to pay for their wants.
We need to cut loose from China making all of the stuff we can't live without. All they are doing is adding to our landfill. I've never seen such shoddy appliances, among other garbage they produce.
And where are we? Trump must be impeached because he became President. If he were a Dem. the left would be demanding we give the Pres. respect and help for this country. Instead we go after anyone who gets a job in the WH. SHAME ON THE LIBERALS, PROGRESSIVES, DEMS., and whoever else is not for our country. WHY ARE YOU HERE? except to cause trouble.