Medical marijuana no cure for opioid crisis

Opioid overdose rates have increased in states where medical marijuana is legal, according to a study that contradicts previous findings released last week in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Researchers conducted a study in 2014 of the 13 states that had legal medical marijuana between 1999 and 2010. A different team published a study this month using the exact same methods but adding data from the states that allowed cannabis for medical use between 2010 and 2017. The first study showed that opioid overdose deaths decreased in states with medical marijuana by 25 percent, but the second one showed a 23 percent increase in those states’ opioid overdose deaths.

Neither study looked for a reason behind the trend, but some took the first study to suggest chronic pain patients were choosing medical marijuana over opioids. The dramatic shift in the second study means the two substances probably do not affect each other after all, Chelsea Shover, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University and an author of the new report, told The Atlantic.

Mark Duncan, a Washington state medical doctor who specializes in addiction psychiatry, said despite the inconsistent evidence, marijuana does have medicinal properties that can be useful. Still, he told me, the results of the second study did not surprise him. “I have rarely seen my patients with chronic pain successfully switch from opioids to cannabis for pain management,” he said. “Most patients have already tried it or are using it and did not find it that helpful to be able to stop using opioids. Anecdotally, I have not heard of less patients looking for pain management from providers in Washington after cannabis was legalized.”

The federal government still classifies marijuana as a Schedule I illegal drug, meaning it has high potential for abuse and no medicinal qualities. Scientists have only limited ability to do research on it, and they do not have much evidence on its long-term effects. This study casts doubt on some of the research they do have, highlighting the risk that remains despite many claims that medical marijuana is safe.