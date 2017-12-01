Medical evacuations begin in Syrian rebel stronghold

The International Committee of the Red Cross and Syrian Red Crescent on Wednesday started medical evacuations from the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta in Syria. The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said responders transported four patients to hospitals in Damascus. The patients are the first of 29 critical cases approved for medical evacuation that will continue in the coming days, according to SAMS. Last month, the United Nations called on world powers to implore the Syrian government to allow the evacuation of about 500 patients, including 167 children, from the region. Eastern Ghouta is the last major rebel-held stronghold and is located 6 miles outside Damascus. Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have carried out airstrikes on the region and the rebels have responded with mortar strikes. SAMS advocacy manager Mohamad Katoub tweeted that the evacuations are part of an exchange deal between Assad’s government and the rebel group Jaysh al-Islam. The Syrian Red Crescent said the evacuations were the result of “long negotiations.”