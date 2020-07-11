Media call election for Biden
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/07/20, 12:21 pm
With tens of thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots waiting to be counted, Joe Biden led the presidential race in Pennsylvania by 34,243 votes on Saturday. Mailed ballots have overwhelmingly favored the former vice president in the state, so most major news outlets assumed Biden’s lead would widen as the count finished, giving him the state’s 20 Electoral College votes and enough to cross the 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.
Is it really over? The Trump campaign has lawsuits pending over the vote in Pennsylvania and could request recounts in individual counties. As of Saturday, Biden’s margin in the state hovered at .51 percent—just above the .5 percent that would trigger an automatic recount under state law. Trump has filed numerous lawsuits in the state over issues ranging from the deadline for voters to submit valid IDs to allowing election observers to watch the ballot count from six feet away. Additionally, recounts and lawsuits loom in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin—and North Carolina still has not announced its official results. None of those states has enough Electoral College votes on their own to outweigh a Biden haul in Pennsylvania, but a reversal in more than one could change the outcome of the election. “The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
Steve SoCalPosted: Sat, 11/07/2020 02:52 pm
The media have called the last two elections for whoever was against Donald Trump for the last 5 years. His whole (first?) term in office, in spite of many good accomplishments, was soured by the bitterness of the leftist media joining the progressive left in pushing any anti-Trump narrative, or even flat lies, that they could latch onto or simply manufacture.
If our country keeps moving their direction, we will end up being no better than any other corrupt country with a heavy-handed government and its bureacracy telling us all how to live and what to believe, and taxing us to pay for their power. That's the Democrat dream. Other than the elites who will benefit, their voters may not truly understand what they're throwing away. People flee to America because it's special and relatively free, not because it's just like the rest of the world.
JQPosted: Sat, 11/07/2020 01:43 pm
I'm glad the results are finally in. The lawsuits that will ensue, along with the baseless and deceptive allegations of large-scale fraud that the President and people in media have made in order to rile up distrust and anger, represent the death rattle of an extremely self-absorbed and truth-averse President, but they won't change the votes. Thanks to World for your pursuit of truth and your helpful reporting throughout. God bless.