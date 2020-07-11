Media call election for Biden

With tens of thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots waiting to be counted, Joe Biden led the presidential race in Pennsylvania by 34,243 votes on Saturday. Mailed ballots have overwhelmingly favored the former vice president in the state, so most major news outlets assumed Biden’s lead would widen as the count finished, giving him the state’s 20 Electoral College votes and enough to cross the 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.

Is it really over? The Trump campaign has lawsuits pending over the vote in Pennsylvania and could request recounts in individual counties. As of Saturday, Biden’s margin in the state hovered at .51 percent—just above the .5 percent that would trigger an automatic recount under state law. Trump has filed numerous lawsuits in the state over issues ranging from the deadline for voters to submit valid IDs to allowing election observers to watch the ballot count from six feet away. Additionally, recounts and lawsuits loom in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Wisconsin—and North Carolina still has not announced its official results. None of those states has enough Electoral College votes on their own to outweigh a Biden haul in Pennsylvania, but a reversal in more than one could change the outcome of the election. “The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

