Measure of a man

The conservative, testosterone-oozing dad played by Tim Allen on TV isn’t the last man standing anymore. The sitcom returns Friday night on Fox—though the first episode already aired on Twitter—in a political atmosphere far different than any of the first six seasons, which aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017. Republicans now control the White House and Congress, which gives Allen’s Mike Baxter the high ground in political arguments with his kids. And with two daughters married, one with a son, Baxter’s not the only guy in the house anymore.

Last Man Standing was a highly rated show before ABC canceled it, causing an uproar among conservative viewers. Its faithful fans are sure to show up for the start of the revival, but Allen and his crew have their work cut out for them to draw in new viewers and stay strong week after week. Especially if Republicans do well in the midterm congressional elections, the show’s writers have to figure out how to keep Baxter funny and relatable as a member of the majority.

The season’s first episode kicks off with canned jokes and digs at ABC for canceling the show in the first place. Then political arguments spoil the homecoming of Baxter’s youngest daughter, now an Air Force Academy cadet, but the family comes together when 12-year-old grandson Boyd goes missing one evening.

The show’s strength comes from the characters’ genuine concern for each other despite their differences, which are overplayed in corny and predictable one-liners. Still, Mike Baxter remains a rare treasure in a family sitcom: a father who leads his family, loves his wife, and spends quality time with his kids. When he compares fixing up a motorbike with his grandson to healing divisions in the family, it makes you wish he was your dad or grandpa, too.

“We saw something worth saving and we were both willing to do the work together to fix it,” he says. “If you have that you can put anything back together again.”