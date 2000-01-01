Measure of a man

Rising star
Christian musician Lauren Daigle’s new album, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart last week, beating out secular artists Drake, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and many more. Look Up Child dropped to No. 16 this week, but it still had the best sales of any Christian album since Casting Crowns’ Until the Whole World Hears nearly nine years ago, Billboard reported. Daigle’s single “You Say” was at No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week.
Asked whether she was seeking the golden ticket for Christian musicians—crossover success on the pop charts—Daigle said that wasn’t the plan. “I definitely think that they are going to take ‘You Say’ to pop radio, and it’s kind of naturally opening itself up for that which has been just so surprising,” she told Billboard. “Radio stations are adding it already and we don’t even have a team around anything, so that’s been cool to see.” —L.L.
Behind bars
Once revered as “America’s Dad” for playing wise, caring Dr. Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Bill Cosby is now known as Inmate No. NN7687. He spent his first night as a prisoner Tuesday in a single cell near the infirmary at a new state lockup just 20 miles from the suburban Philadelphia mansion where, a jury found, he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. A judge sentenced Cosby on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison and denied his request for bail. As his attorneys started to prepare his appeal, his numerous accusers celebrated his sentence.
“I did think that I didn’t care if he went to prison or hell, but I did care,” said Cindra Ladd, a model-turned–Hollywood executive who said Cosby drugged her and raped her in 1969. “It’s hard to describe. I can’t say euphoria. It wasn’t happiness, but a tremendous relief that justice was served.” —L.L.
Family friendly
Apple wants to break into the streaming TV market with original content, with a twist. Unlike competitors Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and others, Apple plans to keep its shows clean. The Wall Street Journal reported this week that CEO Tim Cook axed a show starring rapper Dr. Dre for being too violent, and other offerings with big-name stars have hit the cutting room floor, too. —L.L.