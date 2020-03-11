McConnell reelected; Senate control up for grabs

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., won his election against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in a race that Democrats hoped might be competitive. Going into election night, Republicans held a 53-47 edge in the upper chamber of Congress, but Democrats have a chance to flip seven or eight of those seats tonight. They succeeded in Colorado, where former Gov. John Hickenlooper ousted incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Democrats also hope to pick up seats in the swing states of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Arizona. In Georgia, both GOP Senate seats are up for grabs because of a special election, and either race could go to a runoff in January if no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote or more.

Do Republicans have a chance at snagging any Democrats’ seats? GOP candidate Tommy Tuberville is favored to win Democrat Sen. Doug Jones’ Alabama seat, which he holds after beating controversial Judge Roy Moore in a special election. GOP candidate John James also has an outside shot at Sen. Gary Peters’ seat in Michigan.

Editor’s Note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.