McCain to stop medical treatment

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., will discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family announced Friday. A statement from the McCains said the six-term senator and former Republican presidential nominee has surpassed expectations for survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” adding, “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted Friday morning, “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”

The senator, whose 82nd birthday is next Wednesday, underwent surgery in July 2017 to remove a blood clot in his brain after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor. McCain returned to the Senate in late July, receiving a standing ovation from his colleagues, but went home to Arizona in December and has remained there.