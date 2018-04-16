McCain stable after intestinal surgery

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has had surgery to stop an intestinal infection and is recovering at a Phoenix hospital. McCain, 81, who revealed a brain cancer diagnosis last year, has remained in Arizona since December to pursue physical therapy related to his cancer treatment. He had hoped to return to Washington in January but has yet to leave his home state. Staff members said a bout with diverticulitis sparked Monday’s surgery. Diverticulitis is a common complication for patients receiving brain-cancer treatment, according to doctors.