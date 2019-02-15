McCabe: DOJ considered removing Trump from office

Department of Justice officials discussed using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe claimed in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes set to air Sunday. McCabe also said he worried that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election would be shut down after the president fired FBI Director James Comey. “I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion, that were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” he said.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018, shortly before his scheduled retirement, after the Justice Department inspector general determined McCabe was not honest with investigators about his role in leaking information to the media.

Trump fired back at McCabe on Thursday, tweeting, “Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax - a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey.”