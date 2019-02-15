McCabe: DOJ considered removing Trump from office
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/15/19, 10:37 am
Department of Justice officials discussed using the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe claimed in an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes set to air Sunday. McCabe also said he worried that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election would be shut down after the president fired FBI Director James Comey. “I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion, that were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” he said.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March 2018, shortly before his scheduled retirement, after the Justice Department inspector general determined McCabe was not honest with investigators about his role in leaking information to the media.
Trump fired back at McCabe on Thursday, tweeting, “Disgraced FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe pretends to be a ‘poor little Angel’ when in fact he was a big part of the Crooked Hillary Scandal & the Russia Hoax - a puppet for Leakin’ James Comey.”
Comments
Daniel StrangePosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 10:57 am
I'm just gonna say, whether the DOJ is discussing this or not, if Trump isn't more careful, he will be removed from office.
XionPosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 12:09 pm
This is a coup attempt to overthrow a duly elected president because the party in power lost the election. It is as simple as that. The Russia probe was an attempt to cover their tracks, including the actual collusion by the Democrats. The FBI "accidentally" lost evidence, such as phone conversations by Strzok and Page. Given Trump's murky past, investigating him was thought to produce mountains of crimes whether related to Russia or not. So far this has all been unsuccessful, yet the false narrative never changes. The media have been exposed as a lying machine. The DOJ has been exposed as unjust. The FBI and CIA are corrupt. Congress is corrupt. Trump is all alone. How can one man withstand such an all out effort by the most powerful people to destroy him?
CaptTeePosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 01:35 pm
How can one man withstand such an all out effort by the most powerful people to destroy him?
Simple: I supect lots of people are praying like me that ALL political lies are exposed!
We are also praying for our leaders, as the Bible commands!
HawkdriverPosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 02:00 pm
I know my family and church are praying that all lies and corruption are exposed.
You mention the media as a 'lying machine.' Don't forget the entertainment industry, they too have an agenda.
God help us now. Unless the Lord defends us, we labor in vain.
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 01:54 pm
When Shimei cast stones and verbal abuse at King David while the latter retreated from Jerusalem during Absalom's rebellion, David responded, "And David said to Abishai and to all his servants, "Behold, my own son seeks my life; how much more now may this Benjaminite! Leave him alone, and let him curse, for the Lord has told him to. It may be that the Lord will look on the wrong done to me, and that the Lord will repay me with good for his cursing today."
2 Samuel 16:11-12 ESV
Sometimes God uses our enemies to speak to us. When he does, we should respond as David did.
We nominated a spiritually corrupt man for high office, against many Biblical warnings and evidence of his own personal behavior on an almost daily basis during the election season. Now we suffer the consequences. Do we respond as David did? Or do we cry and moan about a Grand Left-Wing Conspiracy?
Wayne AsburyPosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 03:56 pm
Brendan thanks for the biblical and timely reminder. Well said.
news2mePosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 04:05 pm
Did you vote for Hillary because she is a God-fearing woman, loving mother and wife? My brother uses the excuse of safe abortions for his daughters. They can get gov't sanctioned abortions, but I'm not sure how safe they are. My brother doesn't even trust hospitals. LOL
I should have voted for Trump the first time around like my praying husband, and our daughter. I voted for a black woman not on the ballot. My loving Dem. brother asked me why I threw my vote away.
Our daughter had an eye opener the other day when an older woman said, "Pelosi should be taken out and shot!" Not a violent person. If she is like a lot of other people then TRUMP 2020 is on!
Keep studying the Bible. I pray that God will open your eyes to the TRUTH.
TRUMP 2020
Eual D. Blanset...Posted: Fri, 02/15/2019 02:50 pm
I do not understand why The Sift determined that anything Andrew McCabe said was worthy of an article of any kind, much less one of the five featured for the day. There was obviously nothing going on out in the world worth writing about or the editors that decide what their readers need to know have serious issues with making judgment calls. It almost seems as if The Sift's editors have the same bias against President Trump as their counterparts on The View. Andrew McCabe violated his oath to be fair and impartial in all legal matters by using his position to further the cause of his party and his candidate. Any person who falls that low in his commitment to the values that we hold dear is not worthy of any consideration, much less the print you gave to him.
news2mePosted: Fri, 02/15/2019 04:11 pm
And I'm tired of hearing about the woman who wants to get rid of all the cows because they are contributing to Global Warming. She gets WAY too much press time. I haven't seen this much press since Obama sicked the hounds on Sarah Palin and then shut the media down because she was getting too much press.