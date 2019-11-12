Mayor: Gunmen targeted kosher market

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Wednesday said it was “clear” that gunmen targeted a kosher market in a shooting on Tuesday that left six people dead, but he wouldn’t call it an anti-Semitic attack. New Jersey’s attorney general and law enforcement officials have not confirmed that the suspects targeted Jews, and the City Public Safety Director James Shea on Tuesday said investigators did not suspect terrorism.

Who are the victims? The gunmen fatally shot Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals, 40, at a cemetery before they drove a stolen rental van to another part of the city. Three bystanders and two suspects died during a shootout after the gunmen engaged police from inside the market. “Our officers were under fire for hours,” Police Chief Michael Kelley said.