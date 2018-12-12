May to stay at the helm in the U.K., for now

British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, ensuring she will continue to play an instrumental role in her country’s withdrawal from the European Union. May said after the vote she was grateful for the support from members of Parliament but acknowledged many voted against her, saying, “I have listened to what they said.” Lawmakers voted by secret ballot 200-117 to keep May in her role. She cannot undergo another no-confidence vote for a year, though some members of Parliament are still urging her to resign. May has promised to work to improve the terms of the Brexit agreement with the European Union and bring it back to Parliament for approval by Jan. 21.

May also acknowledged Wednesday that her days as Conservative Party leader were numbered. Solicitor-General Robert Buckland said May told lawmakers at a meeting that “it is not her intention to lead the party in the 2022 general election.”