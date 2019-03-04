May seeks longer Brexit delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May met with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday to seek a compromise on a plan for the nation to leave the European Union in a little more than a week. May met with her Cabinet on Tuesday to decide on the next steps and confirmed she will ask EU leaders for another extension. Parliament already rejected May’s Brexit transition plan three times and failed to reach a majority on any alternative option on Tuesday. Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc by April 12.

If May and Corbyn fail to reach an agreement, the prime minister said Parliament will vote on a range of legally binding options. She said she hoped Britain would pass an agreement by May 22 and avoid participating in the European Parliament elections. “This debate, this division, cannot drag on much longer,” May said in a televised statement.

European Council President Donald Tusk urged EU members to work with Britain. “Even if, after today, we don’t know what the end result will be, let us be patient,” he tweeted Tuesday.