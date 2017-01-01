May’s Brexit deal loses final vote

British lawmakers on Friday rejected Prime Minster Theresa May’s exit deal with the European Union for the third time, casting uncertainty on the Brexit process ahead of the new April deadline. The House of Commons voted 344-286 to kill the agreement. May has until April 12 to announce the country’s next step. Britain will either seek an extension, cancel Brexit completely, or leave the bloc without a deal. Lawmakers are also set to hold another set of indicative votes on Monday to consider their options.

European Council President Donald Tusk called for a special summit on April 10 to discuss the next steps. European elections are set to begin on May 23, and the EU has insisted that Britain participate in the elections if it is still in the union at that time. Britain was originally scheduled to leave the EU on Friday.