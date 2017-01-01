Parliament rejects May’s Brexit deal

UPDATE: The British House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal Tuesday, creating uncertainty in U.K. politics just weeks before the nation is set to leave the European Union. Lawmakers voted 432-202 against the agreement the prime minister struck with the EU in November. Parliament will hold a no-confidence vote in May’s government on Wednesday. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but the lack of a ratified deal upon exit could lead to economic and social consequences.

OUR EARLIER REPORT (11:21): Members of the British Parliament are poised to reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plan in a Tuesday vote just weeks before Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union. May postponed the vote in December, acknowledging she expected to lose by a “significant margin.” But not much has changed since then. Critics say her deal would not achieve enough economic independence for the country, while pro-EU lawmakers want even stronger ties with the bloc.

In a final attempt to garner support, May warned in a Monday speech that leaving the EU without a plan “would cause turbulence for our economy, create barriers to security cooperation, and disrupt people’s daily lives.”

A defeat would also put her office at risk. The opposition Labor Party said it would call a no-confidence vote to spur a general election if the deal fails.