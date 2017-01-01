May pushes Brexit Plan B

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she will not delay Britain’s exit from the European Union and will push to get a revised deal approved by Parliament. May said she will hold more talks with government and opposition lawmakers before returning to EU officials, who have insisted they won’t renegotiate a plan. As part of her concessions to the EU, May told the House of Commons the 3 million EU citizens in Britain will not pay the original application fee of $84 for adults and $42 for children to settle permanently in the country after Brexit. She will also work to address lawmakers’ concerns about the “backstop” that would temporarily keep Britain in a customs union with the EU to avoid checks at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Conservatives want the backstop removed from the deal.

Parliament rejected May’s original plan in a vote last week and is scheduled to vote on her revised proposal and potential alternatives on Jan. 29. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Monday that May was in denial about her doomed deal.

“This really does feel a bit like Groundhog Day,” he said, referring to the 1993 film starring Bill Murray, in which a weatherman lives out the same day over and over again.