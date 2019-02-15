May loses symbolic Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered defeat in a symbolic Thursday evening vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons. She received 258 votes to 303 after hardline Brexit supporters in her Conservative Party abstained. Two weeks ago, members of Parliament voted to back May’s separation deal with the European Union if she could renegotiate changes to how the plan handles Irish border controls before the Thursday vote. So far, that hasn’t happened. Parliament will hold a binding vote on the deal on Feb. 27.

In a statement, May said though she lost the House of Commons vote, the government “will continue to pursue this with the EU to ensure we leave on time on 29 March.”

The vote reveals the government’s plan lacks majority support, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, adding, “The government cannot keep on ignoring Parliament or ploughing on towards 29 March without a coherent plan.”