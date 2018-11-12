May lobbies EU leaders after delaying Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold the delayed parliamentary Brexit vote by Jan. 21, her spokesman said Tuesday. May on Monday postponed the Brexit vote scheduled for Tuesday and acknowledged she expected to lose by a “significant margin” after lawmakers expressed widespread dissatisfaction with the separation agreement she made with the European Union.

The EU and Britain had agreed on a “backstop,” which would prevent border controls between Northern Ireland and Ireland. Lawmakers in Parliament objected, arguing it could keep Britain tied to the bloc indefinitely. On Tuesday, May began a tour of several European countries to discuss the deal, meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted the bloc will not renegotiate with Britain but said the deal could be clarified. May spokesman James Slack said the vote in Parliament will occur once May receives “reassurances” from European Union leaders regarding a customs provision.