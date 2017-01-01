May gives Parliament option to delay Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday promised lawmakers they will have the choice to delay the Brexit date rather than leave the European Union without a transition agreement. In a statement to the House of Commons, May pledged to present a revised EU separation deal for a vote on March 12. If members of the lower house of Parliament reject the deal, May said they can vote the next day on whether to leave the EU without an agreement. If they vote no, as expected, then the lawmakers will have the option to extend the Brexit deadline by up to three months.

Britain is slated to leave the EU on March 29, but British lawmakers remain unwilling to accept the exit plan May negotiated with EU officials. The impasse raised concerns that the country would face a “no-deal” Brexit, and lawmakers within May’s Conservative Party mounted pressure on her to find a solution.