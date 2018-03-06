Masters of the House

WASHINGTON—The 2018 midterm elections officially kicked off this week, and Republicans have their work cut out for them to retain control of the House.

Democrats proved eager to participate this year in the nation’s first primary Tuesday in Texas. More than 1 million Texas Democrats cast ballots—the highest turnout since 2002 and nearly double the number from 2014.

After winning the White House and retaining majorities in the both the House and Senate in 2016, Republicans are playing defense this year. The GOP hopes to retain enough seats in Congress to preserve power through the end of President Donald Trump’s first term. But the high number of Republican incumbents leaving office this year, coupled with Democrats’ galvanizing against Trump, poses a serious threat to GOP control.

Across the country, seats that have been safely Republican are now toss-up elections.

The clearest example of this is in the special election next week in Pennsylvania’s 18th District. Trump won that district two years ago by 20 points, and Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., easily won there for the last 15 years. But Murphy unexpectedly resigned last fall after reports he had an affair and pressured his mistress to get an abortion. Next week, voters choose between Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican state Rep. Rick Saccone to replace Murphy. So far Lamb has raised $3.9 million, while Saccone has garnered under $1 million. Lamb recently got a boost when former Vice President Joe Biden traveled to western Pennsylvania to stump for him.

“Put it all together, and you’ve got a tight race in a district that not only voted for Trump but also was in the top third of all districts in terms of GOP lean in 2016,” Kyle Kondik wrote in Thursday’s University of Virginia Center for Politics election report.

Kondik changed the status of the Pennsylvania special election this week from “leans Republican” to a “toss-up” race.

In total, 42 House Republicans have resigned, are retiring at the end of this term, or are seeking another office this cycle. That leaves the GOP with a dearth of incumbents running across the country and opens the door for the other party.

To gain control of the House, Democrats need to flip 24 seats. Kondik made 26 House race rating adjustments this week, all in favor of Democrats.

Two longtime California Republicans—Reps. Darrell Issa and Ed Royce—announced they would not seek reelection this year. They both represent districts Hillary Clinton carried in 2016. GOP Reps. Rodney Frelinghuysen and Frank LoBiondo also announced they would not seek reelection in New Jersey this year. Democrats already had an eye on their seats and are now favored to capture both races.

While Republicans organize to block a Democratic wave in the House, the GOP is in a good position to keep control in the Senate. Ten Democrats are running for reelection in states Trump won in 2016. Only eight Senate Republicans are up for reelection this year.

The GOP has a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate but should be able to retain control. Democrats would have to win 10 competitive races in red states, oust Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, and win in Arizona, where GOP Sen. Jeff Flake is retiring.

But if Texas is any indication of how the rest of the country will vote this year, Democrats are ready to turn out in large numbers and pose a serious threat to Republican control of the House.