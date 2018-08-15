Masterpiece Cakeshop back in court
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 8/15/18, 01:18 pm
The Colorado commission that violated Jack Phillips’ religious liberty by trying to force him to make cakes for same-sex marriages is after the baker again. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this summer in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission that the state treated Phillips differently because of his Christian faith. Less than a month later, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruled against Phillips in a similar dispute stemming from his 2017 refusal to make a cake celebrating someone’s decision to change genders. The commission ordered Phillips to undergo mediation with the customer, a lawyer who identifies as transgender.
Phillips and Alliance Defending Freedom, which represents him, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the commission for again violating the baker’s First Amendment rights. “Even though Jack serves all customers and simply declines to create custom cakes that express messages or celebrate events in violation of his deeply held beliefs, the government is intent on destroying him—something the Supreme Court has already told it not to do,” said Kristen Waggoner, senior vice president of ADF.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Peter AllenPosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 02:29 pm
Time to retaliate. Someone please start a fund to start sueing this commision endlessly each and every time they have crossed the line. Do research backwards and forwards. Many of us would give to such a fund. Wear them out as they are trying to do to people of faith.
CaptTeePosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 02:46 pm
Good idea, but take it a step further. File suit against the commissioners individually on the basis that they are exceeding their authority and therefore are not exempt from lawsuit or liability for performing a government function since they are operating outside the law and therefore do not have the protection of the law. In other words, they are outlaws, so treat them as such!
OldMikePosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 04:09 pm
In my opinion, the actions against Mr. Phillips have reached the level we have to call it persecution, plain and simple.
I think we can have no illusions that the transgender lawyer unknowingly and randomly selected Masterpiece Cakes to seek to buy his “celebration of perversion” cake.
No one who speaks out for morality and Biblical standards in this country is safe from persecution any longer. Were we not warned by the Lord Himself?
Bob CPosted: Wed, 08/15/2018 04:27 pm
The DailyWire wrote that, “… Phillips has now sued, claiming violation of free exercise, free speech, due process, and equal protection. The lawsuit, by the Alliance Defending Freedom, asks for an injunction against the Civil Rights Commission and sues the head of the commission in her personal capacity…”