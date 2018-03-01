Massive manhunt underway for Nashville shooting suspect
by Leigh Jones
Posted 4/23/18, 11:05 am
Local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive manhunt in and around Nashville, Tenn., for a 29-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding four others at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday morning. Police say Travis Reinking used an AR-15 rifle to shoot two people in the parking lot and six others in the restaurant before a customer wrestled the gun away from him when the clip jammed or he ran out of bullets. During the attack, Reinking wore nothing but a green jacket, which he stripped off as he fled. Police later found two fully loaded clips for the weapon in the jacket’s pockets. Schools in the area closed Monday, and police warned that Reinking, who has a long history of disturbing behavior, may still be armed and dangerous. Last year, U.S. Secret Service agents arrested Reinking after he crossed into a restricted area near the White House and refused to leave. He claimed he wanted to meet President Donald Trump. Although unarmed at the time, the FBI asked police in Illinois, where Reinking then lived, to revoke his weapons license. His father took possession of Reinking’s four guns but admitted to Nashville police that he eventually gave them back. Two of the people wounded in Sunday’s attack remain hospitalized. One is in critical condition and the other in critical but stable condition.
VIRGINIA TEAGUEPosted: Mon, 04/23/2018 12:06 pm
So the guy is naked now? That’s messed up. This world is messed up, why do people do these things? I can’t understand it! No one in their right mind would show up to a Waffle House, wearing nothing but a green jacket, and shoot at people! It makes no sense to me!
OldMikePosted: Mon, 04/23/2018 02:01 pm
Does it seem to anyone else that maybe there are far more mentally ill people than there used to be?
Surely someone can’t go kill a bunch of strangers if they are sane.
And how are we to separate out these people, when they want to acquire guns?
I’ve been a strong 2nd Amendment proponent all my life. But I have no idea how we can reconcile “shall not be infringed” with insuring that people like this shooter, the Parkland High shooter, the Virginia Tech killer, the Columbine killers, the Las Vegas shooter, and on and on, are prevented from possessing firearms (Google the wording of the Second Amendment if you don’t recognize that “infringed” phrase)
We Conservatives were so distraught about President Obama’s vow to “fundamentally change” America. But it looks like We the People have fundamentally changed America, by abandoning once accepted morality and decency.
One of our Founding Fathers said our Constitution is suitable for rule of a people of moral values. Must we now admit we’ve forfeited the right to rule ourselves?