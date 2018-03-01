Massive manhunt underway for Nashville shooting suspect

Local and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a massive manhunt in and around Nashville, Tenn., for a 29-year-old man accused of killing four people and wounding four others at a Waffle House restaurant early Sunday morning. Police say Travis Reinking used an AR-15 rifle to shoot two people in the parking lot and six others in the restaurant before a customer wrestled the gun away from him when the clip jammed or he ran out of bullets. During the attack, Reinking wore nothing but a green jacket, which he stripped off as he fled. Police later found two fully loaded clips for the weapon in the jacket’s pockets. Schools in the area closed Monday, and police warned that Reinking, who has a long history of disturbing behavior, may still be armed and dangerous. Last year, U.S. Secret Service agents arrested Reinking after he crossed into a restricted area near the White House and refused to leave. He claimed he wanted to meet President Donald Trump. Although unarmed at the time, the FBI asked police in Illinois, where Reinking then lived, to revoke his weapons license. His father took possession of Reinking’s four guns but admitted to Nashville police that he eventually gave them back. Two of the people wounded in Sunday’s attack remain hospitalized. One is in critical condition and the other in critical but stable condition.