Mass death sentence in Egypt draws condemnation

Egypt caused an international stir earlier this month after it dished out death sentences to 75 people, including leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, over protests in 2013. The country continues to face condemnation and pressure to backtrack on the ruling, but analysts say it’s unlikely Egypt will relent.

An Egyptian court tried 739 defendants on charges from inciting violence to murder. In addition to the death sentences, the court sentenced 374 people to 15 years in prison and 215 others to five years. Some 23 other defendants received 10-year sentences, while five other charges were dropped after the defendants died.

The charges followed the 2013 sit-in protest over the ousting of Mohammed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood supporter and the first democratically elected president of Egypt after the 2011 uprising. Rights groups said security forces killed about 900 people while breaking up the protests.

Amnesty International’s North Africa campaigns director Najia Bounaim condemned the verdict and called for a retrial, saying, “The fact that not a single police officer has been brought to account for the killing of at least 900 people in the Rabaa and Nahda protests shows what a mockery of justice the trial was.”

United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet noted the defendants did not receive individual legal representation and were not permitted to present evidence in their defense. France—Egypt’s close ally—also called on the country to suspend the sentences.

Mohamed El Masry, a political analyst, told Al-Jazeera the sentencing is the latest amid a crackdown on all forms of dissent, including political parties and media outlets. “It was unfortunate and its probably unlikely this form of repression stops anytime soon,” El Masry said.

Analysts say the U.S. stance is not helping: A day before the sentencing, the U.S. State Department said it allocated $1 billion in military aid to Egypt in the 2018 fiscal year. Earlier in July, the State Department released $195 million previously on hold over human rights concerns.

Amr Kotb, an advocacy director with the Washington-based Tahrir Institute for Middle Eastern Policy, told Voice of America the United States has the ability to promote fundamental freedom and rights. “Releasing the aid gives the Egyptian government carte blanche to continue with its crackdown, and perhaps even take it a step further,” he said.