Maryland school shooter killed himself

The Maryland teen who shot his former girlfriend at Great Mills High School last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials announced late Monday. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Austin Rollins, 17, shot himself as the school resource officer confronted him. The officer also fired a shot, hitting the gun in Rollins’ hand. Before shooting himself, Rollins shot 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey. She died Thursday night after doctors took her off life support. Another student suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh during the March 20 incident.