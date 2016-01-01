Maryland community devastated by flash flood

Heavy rain in Maryland over the weekend triggered flash floods that roared through a community devastated less than two years ago by another flood. Sunday’s flooding swept through historic downtown Ellicott City, set along the west bank of Maryland's Patapsco River and about 13 miles west of Baltimore. “They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood and we've had two of them in two years,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. Officials have not reported any fatalities from the flooding, but search teams are combing through the area to make sure everyone evacuated. Locals who escaped described the damage as worse than in July 2016, when 6.6 inches of rain fell over a two- to three-hour period. On Sunday, 8 inches of rain fell in six hours. “In a normal heavy rain event, you wouldn’t see this amount of flooding, where you see cars floating down the road,” said Mike Muccilli, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “This was a true flash flood.”