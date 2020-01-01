Markets rally on good news
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/16/20, 05:14 pm
Stocks on Wall Street climbed on Tuesday despite concerns about a possible resurgence of COVID-19 in the United States. Though investors remained cautious, by the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 526.82 points while the S&P 500 was up 58.15.
What’s driving the market? Investors are growing more hopeful the U.S. economy can climb out of a recession relatively quickly as states lift coronavirus-related restrictions. Retail sales jumped 17.7 percent from April to May, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. Adding to the economic optimism, the White House is reportedly working on a proposal to pour $1 trillion into infrastructure improvements, and a research team in Britain found a promising treatment for severely ill COVID-19 patients.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Sift from earlier this month about the unexpected dip in unemployment.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.