Mark Harris bows out of new N.C. election

Republican Mark Harris, the unofficial winner in a disputed North Carolina House race, said Tuesday he won’t run in the court-ordered new election. After the November election, Harris, former pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th District. But the state’s election board tossed out the results of that vote after hearing evidence that political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless ran what the state’s top elections official called a “coordinated, unlawful and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme” on Harris’ behalf. Harris’ son John testified that he had warned his father that Dowless’ methods might not be legal. Harris said he will need surgery next month and is bowing out over health concerns. No date has been set for the new election.