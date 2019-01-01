Mark Harris bows out of new N.C. election
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/27/19, 11:23 am
Republican Mark Harris, the unofficial winner in a disputed North Carolina House race, said Tuesday he won’t run in the court-ordered new election. After the November election, Harris, former pastor of First Baptist Church in Charlotte, held a slim lead over Democrat Dan McCready in North Carolina’s 9th District. But the state’s election board tossed out the results of that vote after hearing evidence that political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless ran what the state’s top elections official called a “coordinated, unlawful and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme” on Harris’ behalf. Harris’ son John testified that he had warned his father that Dowless’ methods might not be legal. Harris said he will need surgery next month and is bowing out over health concerns. No date has been set for the new election.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Comments
Deb OPosted: Wed, 02/27/2019 02:21 pm
After reading the article that outlined his son's testimony and the nature of the allegation, I'm glad Mark Harris has dropped out of the race. I can only hope that he will take a much needed time of reflection before going back to the senior pastor position of his church, if ever. We cannot always accuse liberals of election skulduggery and not accept when it's staring conservative Christians in the face.
CosmoPosted: Wed, 02/27/2019 03:06 pm
Have we become Nigeria, or Venezuala? Honesty in this country is becoming harder to find. Individuals see politicians and the rich getting off for all kinds of crimes. How do we expect anyone else to be honest, when they see the rewards that the dishonest recieve. How do we combat this when the words Politician and Honest are complete opposites of each other, not to condemn all politicians, but it appears that way. Fortunately God is in control even if we don't understand it, but it is hard.