Marine amphibious vehicle sinks

Eight U.S. Marines are missing and one is dead after their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of San Diego on Thursday. Military officials confirmed the rescue of two of the Marines, one who is in stable condition and the other in critical condition.

What were the Marines doing? The sea tank’s crew of 15 and a Navy sailor left San Clemente Island, about 70 miles off the California coast, heading to a Navy ship for a routine military exercise. On the way, the crew reported the vehicle was taking on water. Military ships, boats, and helicopters searched in rough waters and moderate to severe winds on Friday morning for the still-missing Marines, who belong to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.