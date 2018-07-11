Marijuana wins in three states

Voters spread the green tide of marijuana laws Tuesday as Michigan was projected to join nine other states and the District of Columbia with legal recreational pot. Individuals age 21 and older in the state will now be able to possess and use marijuana and marijuana-infused products and grow up to 12 plants for personal consumption. Formal legalization is set to go into effect 10 days after the results are certified, likely in mid-December.

The move makes Michigan the first Midwestern state to legalize pot, something its neighbors aren’t too excited about. “Troopers that work along the state line are very cognizant of what’s going on up North,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Ron Galaviz, a spokesman for the Fort Wayne post. “We’ll enforce our laws as written. If you’re traveling to or through our state, we really don’t want you bringing it down here.”

Missouri and Utah are on track to pass initiatives to legalize marijuana for medical use. Missouri had three competing medical marijuana measures on the ballot, each with different sales tax amounts and revenue uses. The winning amendment—expected to pass by nearly 30 percentage points—includes a 4 percent tax to fund veterans services. North Dakota soundly rejected an initiative to legalize marijuana and expunge possession convictions.