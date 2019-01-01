March for Life emphasizes science and truth

WASHINGTON—Pro-life is pro-science, speakers at the 46th annual March for Life proclaimed to a crowd of thousands Friday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Activists and lawmakers shared how science shaped their pro-life stances and encouraged participants to demand protection for the unborn.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said the “science is clear that life begins at conception.” He also announced that he and others had founded a pro-life caucus in the Senate.

Pro-life activist Lila Rose, the founder of Live Action, credited developments in medical technology with changing hearts and minds about abortion. “We’ve learned so much in the last 30-40 years from ultrasounds and developments in medical technology to actually peek inside the womb … that is really compelling,” Rose told me backstage at the rally.

The event also featured a pre-recorded message of encouragement from President Donald Trump and speeches from conservative commentator Ben Shapiro; Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen; and pro-life lawmakers, including U.S. Reps. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., and Chris Smith, R-N.J.

After the rally, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court, where justices decided on Jan. 22, 1973, that abortion should be legal until the point in a pregnancy that the baby could live outside the womb. The March for Life began exactly one year later and has continued every year since then.