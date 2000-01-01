Many still missing from scorched California town

Northern California residents have posted photos of missing loved ones on a message board at The Neighborhood Church in Chico, Calif., as authorities continue to search for people who died in the devastating Camp Fire. Officials on Tuesday reported six more fatalities, bringing the total number of dead so far to 48. Earlier this week, at least 200 people were still missing. The National Guard is sending troops to help scour the rubble of the town of Paradise, Calif., for human remains, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. That fire burned more than 200 square miles and was 35 percent contained Tuesday night, according to CalFire.

At the other end of the state, a fire west of Los Angeles that killed two people flared up again before sunrise Wednesday, but firefighters said they expected weakening winds to help them fight the blaze. Thousands of Southern California residents have been allowed to return to their homes after evacuating over the weekend.