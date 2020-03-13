Manning goes free

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of convicted WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning. The former U.S. Army soldier served about a year in prison for refusing to testify to a grand jury about the WikiLeaks investigation. Manning still faces more than $256,000 in fines.

Why did the judge let Manning go? The grand jury that subpoenaed Manning had disbanded, and U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga canceled a federal court hearing scheduled for Friday in Alexandria, Va. Manning’s legal team on Wednesday revealed that the former intelligence analyst had tried to commit suicide and was transported to a hospital. A military court in 2010 sentenced Manning to 35 years in prison for leaking thousands of classified documents, but President Barack Obama commuted that sentence.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Nick Eicher’s WORLD Radio report on how the LGBT agenda drove Manning’s first release.