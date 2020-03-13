Manning goes free
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/13/20, 11:29 am
A federal judge on Thursday ordered the release of convicted WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning, formerly known as Bradley Manning. The former U.S. Army soldier served about a year in prison for refusing to testify to a grand jury about the WikiLeaks investigation. Manning still faces more than $256,000 in fines.
Why did the judge let Manning go? The grand jury that subpoenaed Manning had disbanded, and U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga canceled a federal court hearing scheduled for Friday in Alexandria, Va. Manning’s legal team on Wednesday revealed that the former intelligence analyst had tried to commit suicide and was transported to a hospital. A military court in 2010 sentenced Manning to 35 years in prison for leaking thousands of classified documents, but President Barack Obama commuted that sentence.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Nick Eicher’s WORLD Radio report on how the LGBT agenda drove Manning’s first release.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 03/13/2020 01:56 pm
Last night I read up on Manning’s biography and history. I’m not often very sympathetic to people like Manning. But reading about a childhood that had some pretty ugly aspects, including her mother drinking heavily throughout the pregnancy, I could understand a bit about how Bradley/Chelsea has reached the point where she is.
Again, a reminder I need that every human is created in the image of the Father, corrupted by our sin and the sins of those around us, yet still loved by the Father. Deeply loved.