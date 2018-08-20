Mandatory childbearing

Quiet speculation that China will soon end its planned birth policy is getting louder with the recent release of a provincial report pushing for the end of birth limits.

Officials from Shaanxi province in northwest China published an unprecedented report in late June calling on the government to do away with its two-child policy “when the time is right.” Experts believe that could be as early as the end of this year. In addition to abolishing limitations, the Shaanxi report suggested implementing incentives such as financial benefits and improved conditions to “increase desire to procreate.”

The suggestion is an about-face in policy. For nearly 40 years, from 1979 to 2015, the Chinese government enforced a one-child policy for all couples. The government once boasted the program prevented the births of about 400 million people. In truth, it was a ruthless policy of crushing fines, compulsory sterilizations, and the forced abortion and infanticide of millions of babies, mostly little girls. Today, China’s population is aging faster than its workforce can support and includes a generation with around 30 million “excess” men. Economic growth is slowing, and the State Council last year projected that about a quarter of China’s population would be age 60 or older by 2030, a 13 percent jump since 2010. Just 17 percent of the population in 2030 will be age 14 or younger.

In an effort to undo its demographic disaster, the government in 2016 updated its planned birth policy to allow for two children per couple. But the new policy hasn’t led to the baby boom officials hoped. After a modest jump in 2016, the birth rate fell in 2017, according to a Chinese Bureau of Statistics report.

The Shaanxi report is a sign of change, according to Steven W. Mosher, president of the Population Research Institute and author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream Is the New Threat to World Order.

“Ambitious provincial leaders often try and anticipate changes in national policy by getting ‘one step ahead’ of Beijing,” Mosher said. “This report, along with other signs, shows that the Chinese state is moving decisively in the direction of urging higher birth rates.”

But Mosher predicts such “urging” could soon involve more than just giving couples the freedom to have as many children as they want.

“Reversing China’s death spiral and stabilizing the population will require the relatively few women available, or at least many of them, to give birth to three or more children,” Mosher said during a talk at this summer’s National Right to Life convention. “What this suggests is that the ‘reproductive freedom’ that the Party may soon offer women may prove to be only a temporary stop on the way to something much darker. Something perhaps more closely resembling reproductive servitude than reproductive freedom.”

Anyone who doubts the government’s willingness to coercively order mandatory childbearing, Mosher said, need only look to the past 40 years of mandatory abortions and sterilizations as evidence.