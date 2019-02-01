Manchester stabbing suspect held under Mental Health Act

Police in Manchester, England, have detained the lone suspect in a New Year’s Eve stabbing under Britain’s Mental Health Act and are treating the incident as a terrorist act. The attacker is accused of stabbing three people, including a British Transport police sergeant, while shouting Islamic slogans at Manchester’s Victoria Station. Police have yet to identify the 25-year-old man who was arrested at the scene and later examined by medical personnel and have searched his Manchester home for evidence. Under the Mental Health Act, the suspect may not be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Two of the victims, a man and woman, remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The police officer, who was stabbed in the shoulder when he came to the aid of the other two victims, has been released from the hospital.

The attack occurred near where 22 people were killed in a 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.