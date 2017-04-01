Manchester bomber’s father, brother arrested in Libya

Security officials in Libya have arrested the father and brother of the suspected Manchester suicide bomber. Before his arrest, Ramadan Abedi told reporters his son, Salman Abedi, would never have committed such a violent act. British police say Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring dozens of others. British police had already detained another Abedi brother for questioning. Late Wednesday they arrested a fifth suspect and are investigating a package that person was carrying. Meanwhile, the local Islamic center tried to distance itself from Abedi, denying reports he worked there. Salman Abedi was born in England after his parents fled Tripoli in 1993 and sought political asylum.

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.