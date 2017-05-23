Manchester bomber likely traveled to Syria

BRITAIN’s threat level has been raised to “critical” after a suicide bombing at a Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded at least 59. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack and promised further attacks “on the worshipers of the Cross and their allies.”

An explanation of the ISIS claim of responsibility.

The bomber was likely part of a network.

The British-born Salman Abadi “probably traveled to Syria,” said the French interior minister—a “major revelation,” according to former U.S. diplomat Alberto Fernandez, that undercuts European countries’ claims to monitor returning foreign fighters.

SAUDI ARABIA: In the Middle East, where I’m traveling, most officials seem to agree with this assessment of U.S. President Donald Trump’s reset in the Middle East, believing Sunni allies are essential to defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria, plus the surest way to deny the Islamic republic in Iran of a corridor from Tehran to Beirut.

The whole scene in Rome, though, was a little weird.

MEDITERRANEAN: On Tuesday alone, UK-based aid group Save the Children rescued more than 1,600 migrants making the voyage from the Libyan coast near Malta. At least 30 people died at sea, and approximately 50,000 have attempted the sea crossing this year.

RUSSIA: A deep dive on Putin’s judo cronies.

INDONESIA: The Christian governor of Jakarta, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, or “Ahok,” unexpectedly has withdrawn an appeal of his two-year sentence on blasphemy charges.

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.