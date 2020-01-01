Man who filmed Arbery shooting arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested the man who videoed the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and charged him with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr.’s video, which he shot from his vehicle, stirred a national outcry when it leaked online on May 5. It showed two white men confronting and shooting Arbery, an African American, on Feb. 23 in a subdivision near Brunswick, Ga. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael told police they confronted Arbery because he matched the description of a suspect in a local burglary. Arbery’s relatives said he was jogging when the suspects racially profiled, pursued, and killed him.

How is Bryan connected? The Glynn County police incident report said Gregory McMichael told an officer that Bryan tried to block Arbery with his vehicle when Arbery began to run back the way he came. Under Georgia law, a person who commits a felony that results in a death can face charges of felony murder, which carries an automatic life sentence even if there was no intent to kill. Bryan’s attorney has insisted he was only a witness to the shooting.

