Man trades long hair for military service

Reynaldo Arroyo has let his hair grow for 15 years. But the 23-year-old finally cut it last week at the U.S. Army recruiting station in Missoula, Mont., where he enlisted. Arroyo donated the trimmings to Locks of Love, which makes wigs for children who lost their hair from medical conditions or treatments. “Hopefully some lucky little girl’s gonna get it,” Arroyo said in a video.

How much hair did he cut? Locks of Love requires a minimum of 10 inches of hair—the combined length of the bundles of hair Arroyo donated came to about 150 inches.

