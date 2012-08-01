Man returns thousands in found cash
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/22/20, 11:36 am
A Michigan man chose integrity over “finders, keepers.” After discovering $43,170 hidden in a used piece of furniture he had purchased, Howard Kirby searched out the original owner to return it despite a lawyer informing him that he had no legal obligation to do so.
Where did the money come from? Kirby bought a couch and ottoman, which contained the cash, at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, Mich. The store told him Kim Fauth-Newberry donated the furniture, which had belonged to her late grandfather. Her grandfather was a frugal man, Fauth-Newberry said, who paid cash for almost everything. The store helped Kirby return the money last week. “I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Andrée Sue Peterson’s reflections on the importance of integrity.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Wed, 01/22/2020 04:23 pm
Uplifting news!