Man held in plot to assassinate British prime minister

A London court on Wednesday detained a man for plotting to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. Officials held 20-year-old Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman on charges of preparing acts of terrorism after a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court. The Metropolitan Police Counterterrorism Command on Nov. 28 arrested Rahman and 21-year-old Mohammed Aqib Imran for planning the attack. Prosecutor Mark Carroll said Rahman planned to detonate an explosive at the gates of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister, and kill May in the following chaos. “The secondary attack was to be carried out with a suicide vest, pepper spray, and a knife,” Carroll told the court. Rahman appeared at the court with Imran, who also faces charges of preparing to commit acts of terrorism. Imran has been accused of trying to join Islamic State (ISIS) in Libya, Carroll said. Both men will appear at London’s Central Criminal Court on Dec. 20.