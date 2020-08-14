Mali struggles to fill political vacuum

A week and a half after a military coup in Mali, other countries in the region and around the globe are nervously waiting to see what comes next. If the coup leaders don’t take steps to form a new, democratic government soon, problems with insecurity and terrorism in the African Sahel region could worsen and spill into other parts of the world.

Military leaders detained government officials on Aug. 18 in the capital city of Bamako and captured President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta at his residence. Just before midnight, Keïta resigned, saying in a televised address, “Do I really have a choice? Because I do not wish blood to be shed.”

Anti-government protesters who have spent months decrying eight years of insurgency, corruption, and a poor economy gathered in Bamako’s Independence Square to celebrate the change. Coup leaders said they “completed the work” of the protesters but have yet to address their grievances.

Mali serves as a hub for Islamist insurgency in the Sahel region of Africa, which is on the southern edge of the Sahara desert. Extremists from al-Qaeda-linked groups and Islamic State have thrived in the political vacuum created by a similar coup in Mali in 2012. The unrest has spread into countries such as Niger and Burkina Faso and contributed to the region’s humanitarian crisis. Mali’s economy, already fractured by this insecurity, crumbled when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Malians’ frustration boiled over after the Constitutional Court in April overturned some of the results of a long-delayed legislative election, giving about 30 more seats in the National Assembly to Keïta’s party. Ahead of the election, gunmen abducted opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé. Protesters began turning out on June 5 to demand reform and that Keïta step down. By early July, at least 11 people had died and more than 100 others had sustained injuries in clashes with security forces.

The opposition movement welcomed Keïta’s resignation and said the group “remains deeply attached to democracy.” The military released Keïta from detention on Thursday.

After the coup, the Economic Community of West African States suspended Mali and asked member nations to close land and air borders with the country. The U.S. military and the European Union halted support for the Malian military while France, which once controlled the nation and sent a peacekeeping mission to the country in 2013, condemned the coup. An ECOWAS envoy has pushed military leaders to open discussions on a transitional government.

“The transition arrangements must be carefully negotiated to preserve some stability in the frail security apparatus that’s been fighting violent extremism,” said Mohamed Diatta, an Ethiopia-based researcher with the Institute for Security Studies. “The success of this current transition will determine Mali’s future as a country.”