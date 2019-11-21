Major decisions

The U.S. Department of Education released an update to its College Scorecard last Wednesday, providing college-bound students data on salary and debt levels for specific majors.

The Obama administration launched the College Scoreboard website in 2015 with tools to compare costs, graduation rates, employment rates, average amounts borrowed, and loan default rates between schools. In part a response to a spate of controversial closures and bankruptcies of for-profit colleges, the website attempted to bring more transparency to the college shopping experience.

But prospective students couldn’t access information on specific degree programs. The average figures given for institutions failed to tell the whole story of how a teacher might fare financially compared to an accountant.

High school senior Caleb Smith from Macomb, Mich., said he appreciated the ability to narrow the scope of his search to a specific major.

“If you’re looking at a big school that’s got lots of different degrees, like a sociology degree versus a nuclear science degree, they’re going to have very different stuff which will affect their average, so basically you don’t know,” Caleb said. “But this will tell you, which is nice.”

Abigail Brown, also a senior from Sterling Heights, Mich., plans on a career in the medical field, so she is comparing potential salaries with average debt of graduates in her major.

“Medical school will be very expensive,” Brown said. “So making sure I won’t have a lot of undergrad debt is very important.”

In addition to popular search criteria like average annual salary and graduation rates, options also include considerations like size, “urbanicity” (whether an institution is in a rural, suburban, or urban area), and a dizzying array of more than sixty possible religious affiliations.

While the expanded site hosts a treasure trove of new data, it only contains earnings information for about 20 percent of the 200,000 degree programs listed in its database.

Not surprisingly, the website shows that degrees in specialties like anesthesiology and dentistry bring in higher-than-average salaries even though they often carry commensurate debt levels. But let the buyer beware: The scorecard also reveals countless majors in which the median debt far exceeds the median reported salary. Many film, drama, and visual arts programs at prestigious schools like Columbia University and New York University sport median debt levels that are four times the median salaries reported by graduates.