Maduro blocks aid to Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities on Thursday continued to barricade a key border crossing with Colombia to prevent aid from entering the country. The military used a tanker and two large containers to block the Tienditas Bridge. National Assembly Leader Juan Guaidó, who invoked a clause in the Venezuelan Constitution to become interim president, had promised to bring much-needed food and medicine into the country. Inflation in Venezuela tops 1 million percent, and the country suffers from food and medicine shortages. But embattled President Nicolás Maduro has long rejected international aid, viewing it as foreign intervention. “We aren’t beggars,” he told troops in a Monday speech. The United States had promised $20 million in aid, while Canada committed $53 million.

Some 40 nations have thrown support behind Guaidó as pressure continues to mount on Maduro to resign. White House national security adviser John Bolton tweeted Wednesday that the United States will consider lifting sanctions from any Venezuelan military officer who backs Guaidó. “Make the right choice,” he wrote.