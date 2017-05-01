Macron redefines French-Russian relations

Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin about election meddling, the treatment of LGBT people, and chemical weapons use in Syria during talks today. The meeting was the first between the two leaders since Macron’s election on May 7. At a press conference afterward, both leaders expressed a joint commitment to fighting terrorism and helping Syria survive its civil war. But Macron talked tough about other concerns, accusing Russian state media of using propaganda to try to influence the French election. He also warned Putin to protect the rights of LGBT people. Macron said any use of chemical weapons in Syria is a “red line” and would be met by an immediate response from France.

We Sift the news so you don't have to.