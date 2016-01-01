Lowry wins British Open

Shane Lowry of the Republic of Ireland dominated the British Open and won his first major championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on Sunday, finishing at 15-under-par, six strokes ahead of runner-up Tommy Fleetwood of England. Lowry, with both Irish and Northern Irish fans rallying behind him, shot a gritty 1-over-par 72 in the final round in the wind and rain, with none of his competitors getting within three strokes of his lead.

Lowry had missed the cut at the last four British Opens and blew a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 2016 U.S. Open, giving him reason to doubt another four-stroke advantage heading into the final round of a major. “I’m not saying that it doesn’t mean everything, it’s my career,” he told reporters Saturday night. “But I’ve got certain things in my life that make it different. I’ve got family now. No matter what I shoot tomorrow, my family will be waiting for me.”