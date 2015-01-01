Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs heartbeat bill

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a rare pro-life Democrat, signed a bill into law Thursday protecting unborn babies from abortion after they have a detectable heartbeat, typically by six to eight weeks of gestation. Edwards, who is running for reelection in the fall, did not hold a public signing but made the announcement through his office. On Wednesday, he said he was elected on a pro-life platform in 2015 and, “I have been true to my word and my beliefs on this issue.”

Louisiana is the fifth state to pass a heartbeat law this year, joining Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio. None of the bills have taken effect, with some currently facing court challenges. Louisiana’s law will only take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in neighboring Mississippi.

Some Louisiana lawmakers hope the law will overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which led to the legalization of abortion nationwide.