Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs heartbeat bill
by Harvest Prude
Posted 5/31/19, 11:18 am
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a rare pro-life Democrat, signed a bill into law Thursday protecting unborn babies from abortion after they have a detectable heartbeat, typically by six to eight weeks of gestation. Edwards, who is running for reelection in the fall, did not hold a public signing but made the announcement through his office. On Wednesday, he said he was elected on a pro-life platform in 2015 and, “I have been true to my word and my beliefs on this issue.”
Louisiana is the fifth state to pass a heartbeat law this year, joining Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio. None of the bills have taken effect, with some currently facing court challenges. Louisiana’s law will only take effect if a federal appeals court upholds a similar law in neighboring Mississippi.
Some Louisiana lawmakers hope the law will overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which led to the legalization of abortion nationwide.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.